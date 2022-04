FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Miss Virginia was a woman known for opening her heart and her home to all those in need.

And an event in celebration of her, and those that give resources and time into making the world a better place is on the horizon. The Miss Virginia Day program is heading to the downtown public library.

The Miss Virginia Day program will be on May 1 from 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. It is free and open to the public.