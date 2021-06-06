Miss Fort Wayne Pageant now accepting applicants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Miss Fort Wayne Pageant is now accepting applications for its summer competition.

The areas of competition are interview, talent, evening gown and a fitness component. There will also be a non-competitive program for younger girls ages 5-12.

Miss Fort Wayne does a lot of community service,” said Cyndey Bridges, the current Miss Fort Wayne title holder. “I do a lot with my social impact initiative called #defyandconquer which encouraging our youth to overcome their obstacles. I do a lot of work with mentoring, going to different mentoring organizations, and letting little kids see that representation matters.”



This year the Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Northeast competitions are merging, meaning there will now be four titleholders crowned during one competition this year on Sunday, August 8th at the Embassy Theatre.

Bridges encourages all girls to come out and give the competition a try.

“I’m a strong believer in you miss 100% of the shots and the chances that you don’t take,” said Bridges. “It’s a great experience and whether you win or not you grow. I’ve grown so much from competing within this organization.”

Any ladies ages 13-15 interested in competing should request paperwork by emailing missnortheastin@gmail.com. The organization said that spaces are limited and will likely fill up by the beginning of July.

For additional information click here.