FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Miss Fort Wayne is holding an upcoming brunch that focuses on anti-bullying and positive mental health.

“Take a Walk in their Shoes” includes three guest speakers, raffle tickets for purchase, and coffee and food for purchase from Well-Grounded Café.

The event is May 15 at Well Grounded Café from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $20 each. Lindsey Brown said the money from tickets will be donated to a local nonprofit of her choosing. Register for the event here.