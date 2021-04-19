Minnetrista announces summer camp plans

MUNICIE, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, Minnetrista announced it is now accepting enrollment for summer camps.

“Summer Camps at Minnetrista allow kids to express their creativity while learning new skills. And there is a place in these camps for kids of all skill-levels,” said its press release. “Minnetrista educators engage campers in hand-on, creative learning activities, giving caregivers peace of mind at work or home this summer.”

Its offering unique day camps for kids ages eight through 14. Check out the options below:

Glass Artists Camps

The adventure begins with the Glass Artists Camp from June 7-11. It’s a blast with glass for young artists 11-14 years old. Each day has exciting projects, which include using real tools to design glass art. From torch flames to grinding, campers will try it all! This camp will run Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon. If this sounds like a thrilling experience for your kids, make sure to register before the deadline on June 3.

The Creative Kids Glass Camp from June 14-18 is designed for younger artists ages 8-10 year olds. Campers will explore the amazing art of glass through fun projects and activities! Campers will learn glass techniques and create their own masterpieces. This camp runs Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon. The registration deadline for this camp is June 10.

Young Cooks Camps

If you have a young foodie in your life, the Culinary Kids Camp runs from July 5-9 and is tailored for campers 8-10 years old. Here the campers will learn how to pick and create kid-friendly recipes, experiment with authentic kitchen appliances, and expand their culinary palates. This exciting cooking camp runs Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If the Culinary Kids Camp sounds like a treat, register before July 1.

The Junior Chefs Camp is for kids ages 11-14 who want to learn how to cook something other than boxed mac and cheese. The kitchen awaits in an upper-level, summer camp at which budding chefs will dish out fun, new recipes, learn how to master appliances, and discover techniques to expand their culinary palates. Registration deadline for the Junior Chefs Camp is July 8. This camp is on July 12-16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information visit minnetrista.net.