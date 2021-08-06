Minivan flips following crash in Fort Wayne roundabout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A minivan is on its side after a crash in a Fort Wayne roundabout Friday evening.

Just after 8 pm. crews were sent to the roundabout at Fairfield Avenue and Ewing Street on reports of a crash, according to dispatch.

Traffic is currently backed up in the area. Drivers are advised to avoid the roundabout while crews clean the scene.

It is unclear if anyone is injured.

