Mini Coopers from Fort Wayne gathered at BMW of Fort Wayne on Friday before heading to the Mackinac Bridge in an attempt to set a new world record for longest Mini Cooper parade.

More than a dozen Fort Wayne Minis set off around 9 a.m. bound for the span over the Straits of Mackinac.

The effort came up short of the current Guinness World Record of 1,450 Mini Coopers: the Mackinac Bridge Authority said about 1,300 Mini Coopers crossed the bridge Saturday.