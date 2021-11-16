Mike’s Carwash raises $11K for Project Hero

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mike’s Carwash has donated more than $11,000 to support a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and first responders affected by PTSD, TBI and injury.

On Veterans Day, Mike’s Carwash held a two day-long fundraising event, offering a free basic wash to all veterans and active military personnel with an option to upgrade to an Ultimate Wash for $5. It also offered an Ultimate Wash to the general public for $15, with $1 donated.

All told, Mike’s raised $11,359 to support Project Hero.

“Our Project Hero fundraiser is always a special event for everyone at Mike’s,” said Mike Dahm, President of Mike’s Carwash. “We’re tremendously grateful to our customers for supporting those who have served, and continue to serve, our country, as well as the courageous first responders in our local communities.”