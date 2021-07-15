Mike’s Carwash holding fundraiser for YMCA Youth Service Bureau Friday through Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – All Fort Wayne and Mishawaka Area Mike’s Carwash locations are teaming up to support the YMCA Youth Service Bureau and their work with vulnerable youth and their families.

This Friday through Sunday At the six Mike’s location in Fort Wayne and one location in Mishawaka, half of the proceeds from ultimate washes sold will be donated to the YMCA Youth Service Bureau.

“We are grateful for Mike’s Carwash for hosting this annual fundraiser for the YMCA Youth Service Bureau,” said Amy Just, executive director of the YMCA Youth Service Bureau. “This partnership helps us continue to empower our area’s most vulnerable youth with a variety of free programs and services.”

Since 1982, the YMCA Youth Service Bureau has provided support for troubled youth and their families. The primary goal is to provide crisis and intervention services. The group also gives at-risk kids the tools, skill and support they need to succeed and grow into thriving adults and community members.

“We are blessed to have an incredible resource for youth and their families right here in the community where we were founded over 70 years ago,” said Mike Dahm, president of Mike’s Carwash. “We are extremely proud of the work the Youth Service Bureau is doing and are thrilled to be supporting them again this year with another event!”

