Mike’s Carwash fundraiser to benefit local Ronald McDonald House Charities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Northeast Indiana residents can help provide health care to children who need it most by getting their car washed. All Mike’s Carwash locations are raising money for the local chapter of the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Since 1974, RMHC has created programs that strengthen families during difficult times. RMHC provides vital resources and compassionate care to children and their families being served by leading hospitals worldwide. Core RMHC programs-Ronald McDonald Houses, Ronald McDonald Family Rooms and Ronald McDonald Care Mobiles provide access to health care and enable family-centered care.

The fundraiser is Saturday, July 13th, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. All Mike’s Carwash locations are offering, The Ultimate, for just $15. A $1 will be donated to the RMHC programs. There are six locations in Fort Wayne.