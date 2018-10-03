Mike Wolf of PFW analyzes 3rd district race Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The third district Congressional race between incumbent Jim Banks (R) and challenger Courtney Tritch (D) is heating up on the airwaves.

Both campaigns are buying local TV ads to spread their messages.

Professor and chair of the political science department at Purdue Fort Wayne Michael Wolf says each candidate has some advantages and disadvantages.

Banks is the incumbent and enjoys being a Republican in a district that is seen as largely conservative.

Tritch is well-known in the business world from her work with the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. She is also running in a mid-term election that could produce a "blue wave" of Democrat votes to oppose Republicans, who currently hold the presidency and majorities in both the House and Senate.

Traditionally, a mid-term election produces losses for the party who occupies the White House.

Wolf says Banks will try to run on partisan issues that appeal to Republicans, such as tax cuts. Tritch will need to introduce herself as an outsider who will fight for people.

Dr. Wolf will be joining us every Tuesday at 6 from now to election day.

On November 2, WANE-TV, Your Local Election Headquarters, will host a debate between Tritch and Banks in studio at 7 p.m. moderated by Terra Brantley and Dirk Rowley.

Dr. Wolf will join WANE-TV every Tuesday at 6 p.m. to provide additional local coverage and analysis.

Michael R. Wolf specializes in American Politics, Congress, Voting Behavior, and Comparative Electoral Behavior. He received his Ph.D. from Indiana University in 2002.