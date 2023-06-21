FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The field of Republican candidates gunning for the party’s nomination for president is packed.

Among them is Indiana native Mike Pence, who visited Fort Wayne on Wednesday to host a fundraiser.

The cost of a ticket to Wednesday’s intimate gathering ranged from $1,000 to $6,600.

The current field of Republican Presidential candidates

Pence made it clear during his stop in the Summit City that he stood out when compared to other GOP candidates like Ron DeSantis and Pence’s former running mate Donald Trump.

“I believe the Republican Party needs new leadership, and I believe that America needs new leadership,” Pence said.

Last year, before Pence declared his bid for president, he said that there would be ‘better choices” than Trump in 2024, and he believes that he is the better choice.

“I’m running for president because I think this country is in a lot of trouble,” Pence said. “To see the devastation that this administration has brought led me to run for president.”

Right now, Pence will have to prove that to the GOP voters.

In a poll done by CBS, he ranked tied for the third most-voted option among polled “likely” GOP voters.

Pence is the second presidential candidate to make an appearance in Fort Wayne this year after Chris Christie spoke at the annual Lincoln Day Dinner before he declared his bid for office in April.