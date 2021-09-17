Midwest Shooting Center opens doors to public

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After weeks of delays due to construction, a new shooting center is now open to the public on Coldwater Road.

Midwest Shooting Center opened its doors this past weekend and offers group and individual training classes ages 10 and up, concealed carry courses, seminars for legal ramifications and an indoor range. There is also a full retail store with firearms, accessories and ammunition.

“This last week has been phenomenal we are glad to finally be open after a long stride through a lot of different inspections and developing the facility to make it what we want our customers, members, and guest to like to experience. We’ve had a steady flow of visitors and its great to finally show people in the community what were all about here,” said Andrew Kilbellus, general manager.

While the facility is open to the public, memberships are also available. They will include unlimited range time, discounts on classes, guest passes and access to exclusive areas of the facility.

The shooting range is located at 4140 Coldwater Road, where the old Babies-R-Us used to be.

Visit midwestshootingcenter.com for more information.