FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some of the top figure skaters in the Midwest competed in the 2023 Midwestern Adult Sectional Figure Skating Championships Mar. 10-12 at SportOne Parkview Icehouse.

Contestants were able to compete in a variety of competitions such as singles, ice dancing, and pairs. The public was granted free entry to the event to cheer on the athletes.

Competitors took the ice for the opportunity to move forward to the 2023 Adult Championship happening in Salt Lake City April 12-15.