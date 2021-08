FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Ft. Wayne’s Farmer’s Market (FWFM) has been cancelled for Wednesday.

FWFM said in an email to WANE 15 the market is cancelled due to storm-related issues, adding some vendors have been out of power.

FWFM said the decision to cancel the midweek market, which usually takes place at McCulloch Park on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., was made for the safety of both vendors and the community.