FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–The annual pop-up Midway carnival at Glenbrook Square is back in full swing!

Come one, come all for the rides, games, food, and family fun before the carnival wraps up on April 24th. POP wristbands are $25 per person, and individual ride tickets will also be available.

The pop-up carnival is being put on by North American Midway Entertainment. The company has been doing this for a few years.

The fair is set to be open on weekdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on weekends, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.