Midnight ride on NE Fort Wayne private pond leaves one dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is dead after an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident on Fort Wayne’s northeast side early Saturday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., Thomas Tippman, 51, of Fort Wayne was driving a side-by-side ORV with three passengers on a frozen pond on private property near the 8600 block of Flutter Road.

While maneuvering the ORV on a sharp turn, the vehicle flipped, throwing off Suzanne Tippman, 50, and pinning her underneath.

Tippman was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

No one riding the ORV was wearing a helmet, safety harness/seatbelt, or protective riding gear. Indiana law only requires children under 18 to wear a helmet.

The accident is still under investigation.