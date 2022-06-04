FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A music festival bringing big names to the city is on the horizon.

The Middle Waves Music Festival will be held June 17 and 18 on the Foellinger Theatre Campus. Along with the music, there will be activities, food and refreshments.

Young the Giant and Big Boi are among the musicians performing, with a total of eight artists lined up for Friday and 10 on Saturday.

Prices vary for tickets, and there is even a free option. Tickets can be purchased online or at the festival.