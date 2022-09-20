LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about 5 miles northeast of Shipshewana.

According to a report from Indiana DNR, 36-year-old Lyndon J. Slabach of Middlebury was removing a hang-on style tree stand when the cables supporting the stand broke. Slabach fell 17 feet to the ground below.

He was alone and was not wearing a safety harness, DNR said.

Slabach was able to get his cellphone and call a relative, who called 9-1-1, DNR said.

Slabach was treated by medics at the scene then airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital in serious condition, DNR said. He suffered injuries to his legs.

DNR reminded hunters to “always wear a full body harness, use a tree stand’s safety rope, never try to put up or remove a tree stand by themself, and to always inspect their tree stand before climbing up into it.”