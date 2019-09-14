Middle Waves Music Festival to make return in summer of 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Middle Waves Music Festival is making a comeback in the summer of 2020 after a year absence in the Summit City, according to festival officials.

A Facebook event was created by Middle Waves on Friday announcing a June 2020 date for what will be the fourth Middle Waves Music Festival.

According to the event page, the festival will be held starting at 5 p.m. on June 12 and will run until 11 p.m. on June 13.

The page does not include a location, but tells people to “stay tuned for more details.”

A picture on the Middle Wave’s Instagram page posted Friday night also tells folks to “save the date.”

Instagram post by Middle Waves

A post on the festival’s website says the festival will return in 2020 saying “We can’t wait to live our lives alive with you—high fives and good times coming in 2020.”

In March of 2019, festival officials announced the festival would not be held this year because they wanted to give themselves some time to “truly knock everyone’s socks off.”

Officials said then that they were looking towards the summer of 2020 to make a return and that the event would continue to be held downtown.

WANE 15 has reached out to Middle Waves for more information on the 2020 announcement.

*This story will be updated as more information becomes available.