Middle Waves Music Festival postponed to 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The organizers of the Middle Waves Music Festival which had been scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday, June 12-13, on the Electric Works campus in downtown Fort Wayne have decided to postpone the event in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following press release was issued Monday morning:

To our Middle Waves family, we sincerely thank you for being patient as we navigate through these uncertain times.Over the last month, we have worked tirelessly to continue planning the 2020 festival and have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation without pause.

When we gave our last update in March, we truly thought we would be able to continue moving forward with Middle Waves 2020. Unfortunately that is no longer the case. It pains us all to announce the postponement of the 2020 Middle Waves Music Festival. As the spread of COVID-19 has exponentially increased and our way of life has been altered, we no longer feel like it’s in the community’s best interest to proceed as planned.

We are actively working with artists and bands, and we hope to bring you a similar lineup in the summer of 2021. We will announce specifics on lineup and new dates once details are finalized.

All tickets purchased will transfer to the 2021 festival, or may be refunded upon request. We will be emailing out further instructions and details to ticket purchasers about refunds and policies in the next 30 days. For immediate requests please email tickets@middlewaves.com.

We know it’s been a while since we last partied together, but the safety and well-being of our fans, volunteers, artists and the Fort Wayne community comes first. We will all get through this and come out on the other side even stronger. We cannot thank you enough for your continued support and understanding in these unprecedented times. A very special thank you to our sponsors for your continued generosity. Without ALL of you, Middle Waves would not be possible.

Stay safe, support each other, support the bands and artists we all know and love, and we’ll be back together again in summer of 2021!