FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Middle Waves rocks Foellinger with its army of volunteer helpers.

The Middle Waves Music Festival was held today at the Foellinger Theatre Campus.

The campus has been split into two stages: the St.Mary’s stage, which requires a wristband, and the St.Joe’s, which is free to watch.

The event is headlined by Young the Giant, and Big Boy.

And while these headliners certainly give the event its draw, the volunteer base is what gives it life.

Over 100 volunteers pitched in to help, from managing finances to directing traffic. Jobs that Sarah Aubrey says the event couldn’t go without.

We could not do this without our volunteers. They have been indespensible. Sarah Aubrey, Middle Waves Vibe Chair

Beth Mcavoy the festival co-chair noted how encouraging it was to see droves sign up to help saying, “It’s an amazing experience to see how many people care and want to volunteer.”

As for Aubrey herself, she held a unique, voluntary, and vital role too. The “Vibe Chair,” helps set the mood and direction when transforming Follinger for the event.

Booths, selfie walls, art, and a multitude of decorations adorned the campus making every turn of the head an explosion of color set to the soundtrack of local and nationally recognized artists.

You can find the rest of the performers and times for their sets here, the event continues through Saturday night with Young the Giant.