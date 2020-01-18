Middle school students design cities of the future, compete at PFW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Some of Indiana’s brightest young minds presented their visions of the future Saturday as part of a regional competition.

17 teams of middle school students from across the state created future cities in large tabletop models to present at the DiscoverE’s Future City Competition at Purdue Fort Wayne University. The program asks students to design and build cities of the future.

Students presented their designs to a panel of judges Saturday.

The theme for the competition this year was “Clean Water: Tap Into Tomorrow.”

The first-place team received an all-expense-paid trip to compete in the Future City Competition National Finals in Washington, D.C., Feb. 17-19.

Watch the video above to see an eighth grade student from Norwell Middle School describe the city her group put together.