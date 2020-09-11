Michigan man killed when car hits utility pole at Warsaw auto dealer

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Michigan man was killed in a crash in Kosciusko County Thursday night.

Police and medics were called just before 9 p.m. to the 4700 block of North S.R. 15, just north of Warsaw, on a report of a crash.

A Buick is shown crashed into a utility pole in front of the Lucky 7 Car Store in Warsaw on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

A Buick is shown crashed into a utility pole in front of the Lucky 7 Car Store in Warsaw on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

A Buick is shown crashed into a utility pole in front of the Lucky 7 Car Store in Warsaw on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office report, 25-year-old Isaac D. Wyatt of Colon, Michigan was headed southbound on S.R. 15 in a 2002 Buick Regal when it crossed into the northbound lanes. Wyatt then overcorrected and veered off the west side of the roadway and hit a utility pole.

The Buick came to rest upside down.

Wyatt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several vehicles at the Lucky 7 Car Store were damaged in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.