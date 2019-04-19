Michigan man busted for meth after multi-state police chase

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A multi-state pursuit ends outside of LaGrange on Friday. A Michigan man is arrested.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A multi-state pursuit ends outside of LaGrange on Friday. A Michigan man is arrested.

LaGrange, Ind. (WANE) - A Michigan man was arrested on several offenses Friday after a pursuit with police.

Around 12:20 a.m. the LaGrange Police Department was called to assisted with a vehicle pursuit that began in Michigan. The suspect was identified a 33 year-old Christopher Wooster of Strugis, Michigan.

Police were able to stop Wooster at 5550 N 525 W, LaGrange, IN.

Wooster was taken into custody and charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

LaGrange Police Department, Constantine Police Department and White Pigeon Police Department assisted in the incident.