Michigan man busted for meth after multi-state police chase

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 07:49 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 07:54 AM EDT

LaGrange, Ind. (WANE) - A Michigan man was arrested on several offenses Friday after a pursuit with police.

Around 12:20 a.m. the LaGrange Police Department was called to assisted with a vehicle pursuit that began in Michigan. The suspect was identified a 33 year-old Christopher Wooster of Strugis, Michigan.

Police were able to stop Wooster at 5550 N 525 W, LaGrange, IN.

Wooster was taken into custody and charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

LaGrange Police Department, Constantine Police Department and White Pigeon Police Department assisted in the incident. 

