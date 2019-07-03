Michigan company announces Allen County expansion, up to 130 new jobs expected

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) Universal Logistics, headquartered in Michigan, has announced plans to expand of its facility in Allen County. The expansion could result in as many 130 new jobs.

The company plans to invest nearly $25 million in new equipment and improvements to its properties on Fogwell Parkway in southwest Allen County. Part of of the expansion includes a new holding yard of about 10 acres.

Universal Logistics is one of the largest transportation and logistics providers in North America according to a news release from Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. It employs approximately 225 people at its Allen County facility.

“This is a big win for our organization and Allen County,” said Matt Lock, VP of operations at Universal Logistics. “We appreciate our customer’s continued trust and growth in our services and for making us their primary-source transportation provider. We also recognize our most important asset, our employees, for their hard work and dedication, once again proving that people-driven solutions enable our success. We look forward to growing our team and maintaining our reputation for best-in-industry service levels, continuous improvement and cost savings initiatives for our customers.”

A Universal Logistics hiring event will be held from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 13, at Northeast Indiana Works’ WorkOne Northeast career center, located at 201 E. Rudisill Blvd. in Fort Wayne. Interested applicants may also learn more and apply online at DriveUniversal.com or Universal Logistics’ careers page.

Universal Logistics plans to hire CDL truck drivers, as well as diesel and trailer mechanics, logistics professionals, and administrative employees. Truck drivers will have workweeks of 5-6 days with competitive compensation packages, plus a $10,000 sign-on bonus and new-model equipment. With all routes local and regional, drivers can be home daily with fixed start times.

Universal has also partnered with Ivy Tech on their unique “Dock to Driver” program. In this program, warehouse associates are given the opportunity to continue their employment while going to school to earn their CDL A from Ivy Tech. Associates can then gain local driving experience as trainees, driving alongside veteran Smith-certified company driver trainers. The company pays the full tuition and training time for the student/employee.