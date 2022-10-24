FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) kicked off its 2022-2023 Omnibus Speaker Series Monday as Michael Steele hosted a lecture on the university’s campus.

An hour-long session with PFW students began at 4:30 p.m., and a public lecture is planned for 7:30 p.m. in Auer Performance Hall.

Steele is the former lieutenant governor of Maryland and the former chairman of the Republican National Committee. He currently is a senior advisor for the Lincoln Project and a political analyst for MSNBC.

The Omnibus series launched in 1995 as a way of bringing the world’s leading voices to PFW.

Previous speakers in the series include Sandra Day O’Connor, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Mia Farrow.

The 2022-2023 Omnibus Speaker series will include three more speakers:

Moogega “Moo” Cooper – engineer of the Mars rover Perseverance mission and planetary protection lead for NASA

Scott Dikkers – founder of The Onion

George Takei – social justice activist and actor best known for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the William Shatner “Star Trek” films and television show

Those lectures will take place Nov. 14, Feb. 16 and April 25, respectively.