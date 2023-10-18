FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Local Halloween enthusiasts are in for a thrill- and maybe even a fright- Saturday night.

It’s the first year for “A Nightmare on Berry Street”, a Halloween art show experience for ages 18 and older, organizers said in a release. The event entails more than 30 vendors, photo booths, dancing and aerial performances, and appearances from infamous horror characters.

One of those characters creeping his way into the show is Michael Myers of Decatur. He’s gained fame on social media- including more than two million followers on TikTok and one million on Facebook– with his comedic twist on the serial killer from the “Halloween” series. Decatur’s version of the character follows the silly antics of Michael and his wife, who gets annoyed by his tricks.

The art show is happening from 7 p.m. to midnight at East Ende Eclectic, found on the upper level of Berry Street’s Olde East End in suites 206 through 209. Tickets are $10 when bought in advance online, and $20 at the door. Visitors who plan to pay at the door can get $10 off the $20 by bringing a donation for the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry.

Learn more about the event and find a full schedule on the website.