ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — One of the two people killed in a fiery crash on U.S. 24 on Thursday, September 15 was a volunteer firefighter in he community of Mexico, Indiana.

On Monday, the Allen County Coroner identified the victims as Susannah C. Truax, 27, of Bunker Hill, Indiana and Logan Gibson, 25, of Kendallville.

Truax, who went by Cheyenne, joined the Mexico Volunteer Fire Department as a teen and had been with the department for around 9 years.

“She loved her family, loved all of us, she gave everything she had to the department and to her family in her personal life She was just a great girl,” Assistant Fire Chief Shannon Clingaman told WANE 15.

Clingaman said it was always a dream of Truax’s to be in emergency services and to help the community.

The news was tough on Truax’s fellow firefighters.

“All of us, of course, were in shock being someone so young because you’re not expecting it. We were all stunned by it.”

Photo courtesy of Mexico Volunteer Fire Department

Upon learning the news, Clingaman said her first thoughts were about Truax’s loved ones.

“[I thought of] Her mom just because I know how close her and her mom were, and her little sister, just the heartache that they’re experiencing,” she said.

She added that with fewer than 10 firefighters in a small town, the loss hit her work family hard — especially because they lost another firefighter not long ago.

“Two in a little over year, it’s a tough hit. Both were very loved and loved doing it,” Clingaman added.

The Mexico Volunteer Fire Department announced arrangements for Cheyenne Truax on its Facebook page. A GoFundMe has also been set up to assist her family with funeral costs.

“I just ask that everyone keep her family in their prayers — and us — as we lay her to rest in the next couple of days, and continue to pray for her family afterwards,” Clingaman said.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.