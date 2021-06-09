Metro on the Move connects residents to metro staff at sites around the city

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Metro on the Move is underway courtesy of the City of Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission.

The community initiative connects area residents with metro staff at sites around the city. Its designed to help residents file complaints and educates them on fair housing and equal opportunity employment rights.

Metro on the Move will meet residents throughout the summer.

“We wanted to make sure all of our consumer base had access to those services in case they can’t get around with transportation or with a disability. We wanted to make sure they have the same access as everyone else,” said Kevin Scowalter, youth service coordinator at The League.

The host organizations that are part of the Metro on the Move initiate include: Amani Family Services, the League for the Blind and disabled and the Allen County Public Library.