‘Meters with a Mission’ hopes to raise money for area non-profits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shambaugh & Son has joined the ‘Meters with a Mission’ initiative to help raise money for GiGi’s Playhouse.

Shambaugh & Son announced Friday that they will be joining other Fort Wayne area companies in the ‘Meters with a Mission’ initiative, powered by Greater Fort Wayne and facilitated by the City of Fort Wayne, according to the press release. The initiative repurposed old parking meters to help raise money for local non-profit organizations.

Businesses signed on to sponsor and bring back-to-life the old meters so money could be raised for their chosen non-profit, the release said. Loose change is inserted into the meters and collected by the City, and all the money collected will go to the respective non-profit.

“Our Meter with a Mission has been installed on Main Street, in front of Coney Island restaurant,” Shambaugh & Son said.

The non-profit that Shambaugh & Son chose is GiGi’s Playhouse, a non-profit that provides free programming to those with down syndrome. Gigi’s Playhouse has locations throughout the county with one located in Fort Wayne.

“We are just really thankful that they choose to GiGi’s Playhouse to support here and we are in a central location we’re near Coney Island with this amazing display that Shambaugh & Son created and it means a lot to us that to community has selected to sponsor us and support us,” said Mandy Drakeford, Executive Director of GiGi’s Playhouse.

‘Meters with a Mission’ has a total of 30 meters throughout the city that are collecting donations for a variety of non-profits.

