FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A global metals recycler plans to buy land in far southeast Fort Wayne park and create a $300 million facility.

Fort Wayne’s Redevelopment Commission on Monday approved a $768,000 purchase agreement for the sale the 76-acre Adams Township Industrial Park property at Adams Center Road and Paulding Road.

Exurban intends to invest $300 million to build a metal recycling facility on the parcel. The city said the metal recycling company plans to create some 200 jobs with salaries of $50,000-$70,000.

Exurban will begin the site engineering and permitting process, which is expected to take about a year, the city said. Construction of the facility should take 18-24 months.