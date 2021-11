FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — MercyMe has canceled its Fort Wayne show scheduled for Friday night due to COVID-19 among its tour personnel.

The show was scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Memorial Coliseum. A Memorial Coliseum official confirmed the postponement to WANE 15.

Important announcement from team MercyMe: pic.twitter.com/Um4d3fwOUl — MercyMe (@mercyme) November 12, 2021

The show will be rescheduled, MercyMe said in a tweet.