MERCER COUNTY, OHIO (WANE) — After 22 years of service as the sheriff of Mercer County, Ohio, Sheriff Jeff Grey announced Monday plans to retire at the end of his current term.

Grey started his career in law enforcement in 1980 before being elected sheriff in 2000 and beginning his tenure Jan. 1, 2001.

“It has been a real pleasure to serve the people of Mercer County, and I thank them for the privilege of serving as their sheriff,” Grey said.

Grey is currently serving his sixth term as sheriff, which will end Jan. 5, 2025.

Grey said he has an unnamed successor who he has been working with to help possibly transition into the role of sheriff once Grey retires.

“I have been contemplating retirement for a couple of years and have been working closely with a current member of my command to staff to prepare him to become the next sheriff,” Grey said.

Grey said he looks forward to spending more time with family once he retires, but plans to finish his last two years as sheriff strong.