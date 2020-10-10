Mercer County Police investigating traffic crash that killed a 15-year-old

MERCER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Mercer County Sheriff said his office is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred late Friday night, killing a 15-year-old.

According to police, the crash happened just before midnight on the Indiana – Ohio State Line Road.

Police found that 15-year-old Jake Muhlenkamp of Portland was driving northbound in a Polaris 570 4 Wheeler. For an unknown reason, he drove off of the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, ejecting him from the 4 wheeler.

Muhlenkamp was pronounced deceased at the scene.