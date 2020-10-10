Mercer County Police investigating traffic crash that killed a 15-year-old

Local News

by: Natalie Clydesdale

Posted: / Updated:

MERCER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Mercer County Sheriff said his office is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred late Friday night, killing a 15-year-old.

According to police, the crash happened just before midnight on the Indiana – Ohio State Line Road.

Police found that 15-year-old Jake Muhlenkamp of Portland was driving northbound in a Polaris 570 4 Wheeler. For an unknown reason, he drove off of the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, ejecting him from the 4 wheeler.

Muhlenkamp was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss