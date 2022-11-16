MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after receiving a call Tuesday night about a “disturbing video” involving a juvenile and a calf.

According to police, dispatch received a call about the video just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday where the caller reported the video showed a juvenile “doing cruel acts to a young calf.”

Police started an investigation that led to multiple juvenile suspects being identified, and one of the juveniles is in custody.

The Marion Township farmer was unaware of the incident and is fully cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

The names of the suspects have not been released since the suspects are juveniles.

The report is still being reviewed by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, and police say it is possible formal charges will be filed.