MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — On Sunday, Mercer County Fairgrounds announced it received a $1 million donation toward the fairgrounds’ Grand Event Center.

The donation came from Dave and Danielle Buschur, owners of multiple businesses:

Bushur Custom Farm Services

D&D Truck and Trailer Service

Buschur Leasing

Bosma Poultry

Wendel Poultry Services

Dave Buschur also serves in the Mercer County Board of Commissioners, and his family said the donation will help Mercer County grow and prosper.

Dave and Danielle Buschur donate $1 million to Mercer County Fairgrounds. (Photo provided by Mercer County Fairgrounds)

“We also hope that our contribution inspires other individuals and small businesses to see the impact that this facility will have on our area and want to support the project in any way possible,” the Buscher family said.

The Grand Event Center will provide a space of more than 100,000 square feet that can host a wide range of events, according to Mercer County Fairgrounds.