Mercer Co. K9 hurt during pursuit

CELINA, Ohio (WANE) — A Mercer County K9 was hurt while tracking a suspect through a corn field Saturday.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said Monday that K9 Franko was injured while he and a deputy tracked a suspect who Celina Police had been pursuing. The chase ended in the area of U.S. 33 and Celina-Mendon Road, Grey said.

K9 Franko was tracking through a corn field in the area when he hurt his right front paw, Grey said. He could not continue the search.

K9 Franko was treated for his injuries. He is temporarily out of service, Grey said.

It’s not clear if the suspect was eventually found. The suspect was not identified and it’s unknown what charges he or she may face.