Mercer Co. drug officers arrest 6

Pictured, from top left, are Travis Stickrath, Nikki Bubp-Kittle, and Danny Steen. Pictured, from bottom left, are Emily McKee, Zachary Lentz, and Steven Noggler.

Police in Mercer County arrested six people this week on various drug-related charges.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the Heroin Interdiction Team – made up of officers from the sheriff’s office, the Grand Lake Task Force, and both the Celina Police Department and Coldwater Police Department – made several arrests Wednesday.

  • Travis Stickrath, 34, of Celina was stopped for a traffic offense in Celina. He was charged with for Driving Under the Influence and Operating without an Operators License.
  • Danny Steen, 28, of Celina was pulled over and a K9 made a positive alert on his vehicle. He was arrested for Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Zachary Lentz, 25, of St. Henry, Ohio was pulled over and a K9 alerted to his vehicle. He was arrested for Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments and Obstructing Official Business.
  • Emily McKee, 27, of St. Marys was a passenger in Lentz’s vehicle. She was arrested for Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments.
  • Steven Noggler of Celina was stopped for an outstanding warrant. He was arrested for Driving Under Suspension and the warrant.
  • Nikki Bubp-Kittle, 40, of Coldwater, Ohio was stopped for expired registration. A K9 made a positive alert on her vehicle. She was arrested for Possession of Suspected Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

