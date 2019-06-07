Mercer Co. drug officers arrest 6

Police in Mercer County arrested six people this week on various drug-related charges.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the Heroin Interdiction Team – made up of officers from the sheriff’s office, the Grand Lake Task Force, and both the Celina Police Department and Coldwater Police Department – made several arrests Wednesday.
- Travis Stickrath, 34, of Celina was stopped for a traffic offense in Celina. He was charged with for Driving Under the Influence and Operating without an Operators License.
- Danny Steen, 28, of Celina was pulled over and a K9 made a positive alert on his vehicle. He was arrested for Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Zachary Lentz, 25, of St. Henry, Ohio was pulled over and a K9 alerted to his vehicle. He was arrested for Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments and Obstructing Official Business.
- Emily McKee, 27, of St. Marys was a passenger in Lentz’s vehicle. She was arrested for Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments.
- Steven Noggler of Celina was stopped for an outstanding warrant. He was arrested for Driving Under Suspension and the warrant.
- Nikki Bubp-Kittle, 40, of Coldwater, Ohio was stopped for expired registration. A K9 made a positive alert on her vehicle. She was arrested for Possession of Suspected Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.