Mercer Co. drug officers arrest 6

To show gratitude to the men and women who've served our country, Aspen Dental will open nearly 500 of the nation's largest network of branded dental offices to provide FREE care to as many as 5,000 of our nation's veterans on Saturday, June 8, during their sixth annual Day of Service. Like millions of other Americans, veterans can struggle to find oral health care when they need it.

The Day of Service will be Saturday, June 8 from 9 am to 3 pm.