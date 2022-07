FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bragging rights- and some money- were on the line Monday night at the Three Rivers Festival Waiter/Waitress contest.

Organizers put together an obstacle course around a simulated dining room. Teams had to avoid dropping or spilling anything — with style points for theatrics and humor. The top three teams win cash.

The wait staff from Mercado on the Landing won for the second year in a row.