Mental Health America of NE Indiana honors mental health awareness month with ribbon hanging

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A small group of staff and volunteers with Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana (MHANI) kicked off the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Month near Headwaters Park Monday morning.

To kick off Mental Health Awareness Month, the group hung green ribbons along a stretch of Clinton Street near Headwaters Park. They will remain until May 17.

Monday’s ribbon hanging is the first of many events that MHANI is organizing throughout May. The MLK bridge will also be lit green in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month from May 11 – 14.

On May 15, the local non-profit will host “Evening of Hope,” a virtual fundraiser meant to support the mental and emotional well-being of others, while exploring how mental health education and information is helping thousands of people in homes, schools and workplaces.

This month is not just an opportunity to bring awareness to mental health, but also personally reflect on the topic. Groups like MHANI have worked for years to destigmatize this topic. However, conversations around mental health have evolved over the past year due to the pandemic. Some believe many are willing to be more open about their mental health and seek resources.

“More and more, I see people on social media being open about their own struggles, being open about when they’re not feeling well or the toll that the pandemic has taken on them,” said Audrey Mumma, the mission advancement manager at MHANI.

If you are searching for referrals on mental health resources, contact MHANI at (260) 422-6441 or visit their website.

“There is help out there,” said Mumma. “There’s ways that people can do self-care and can reduce their stress. And if they feel like it is becoming a real issue, then definitely seeking help is a good first step.