FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 25 years ago, an Allen County sheriff’s deputy died in the line of duty saving his partner’s life.

Monday, friends, family and fellow first responders honored his life with a memorial walk.

A group gathered at Four D’s Bar and Grill and walked from there to the scene where Heck was shot. There, a chaplain led a service and family had the opportunity to share memories- just as they did at a memorial five years ago.

Heck was killed in a shootout on Till Road back in 1997. He and his partner found a truck on railroad tracks, and a burglary suspect shot at them.

Heck jumped in front of his partner and took bullets to the neck, leg and jaw. He was able to shoot and kill the suspect before hitting the ground.

Heck was 27 when he was killed and had been on the department for five years. He left behind a 10 month old daughter.