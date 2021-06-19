Memorial swim meet honors 1995 drowning victim, encourages swimming safety

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The LeighAnn Palmer Memorial Meet took place on Saturday for the 25th year.

The annual event welcomes nearly 300 local swimmers for competitive races. It also is a day of remembrance for LeighAnn Palmer who drowned just before her fourth birthday in 1995. Palmer’s parents spoke about their lost daughter and what her life was like before her death.

“Swimming is a fantastic lifelong sport, whether you’re age four or 104,” said Julie Anderson, head coach of the Orchard Ridge County Club swim team . “It’s something you can always do. And we’re just so happy that Fort Wayne is such a great swim community.”

The memorial meet started at 9 a.m. at the Orchard Ridge Country Club. This was the first year back after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.