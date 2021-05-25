Memorial spaghetti dinner hopes to raise money for man believed to be killed in warehouse explosion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A memorial dinner is being held to raise money for the family of the man believed to be killed in Saturday’s explosion in Columbia City.

The Handsome Boys Motorcycle Club is raising money for the family of Zach Sparkman, whose identity has not yet been confirmed by the coroner.

Photos courtesy of Christian Heritier

The $20 a plate spaghetti dinner will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. at Peanuts Food & Spirits at The Marketplace of Canterbury. Auctions will be held after 5:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.

“He was everyone’s friend. He was someone who had a very familiar face, a familiar smile,” said Christian Heritier, associate director of united motorcycle enthusiasts. “He was just overall an incredibly diplomatic man who never ever had an enemy. He was just a friend to everyone. He was a familiar face that you could wrap up in a hug or give a certain handshake too and you can always count on.”

A GoFundMe* has been started to help pay for the funeral costs.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.