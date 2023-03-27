FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum will temporarily closed starting Tuesday to begin the museums transition into a new building. The W. Paul Wolf War History Museum will be dedicated during a Grand Opening ceremony May 27. just in time for Memorial Day.

The 6,000 square foot new museum will have room for larger exhibits, and also draw more attention to the shrine. Exhibits and displays from wars dating back to the Revolutionary War to the present. Construction for this new museum started in July of 2022.

The memorial grounds will remain open to the public 24/7.