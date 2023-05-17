FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A memorial Wednesday honored fallen troopers with Indiana State Police.

In a ceremony led by fellow ISP troopers, the names of 48 fallen officers who risked their lives in the line of duty since 1933 were read.

Lt. Corey Culler, who has been an officer for 28 years, described the emotions the annual ceremony brings.

“When I read the names of the troopers that I was on duty with that had been killed in the line of duty, you can tell that the emotions change, because you were there, you understood the stories, you were active at the time,” Culler said.

Culler said a simple “thank you” is enough to show appreciation to officers.

“Anytime you see a uniformed police officer, whether it’s a trooper, a city officer or a deputy, just walk up and thank them, tell them you support them, because they’re out there supporting the community 100% of the time,” Culler said.