Memorial Day Parade honors fallen veterans

Fort Wayne is recognizing those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country with it’s Memorial Day Parade.

The parade is sponsored by the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations. This year’s theme is “Service To The Community.”

The parade began at the corner of Parnell Avenue and State Boulevard at 11 a.m. and ended with a special ceremony at the Memorial Coliseum Veteran’s plaza.

People lined the streets waving flags and shouting “Thank you!” to the veterans.

One man carried a photo for his hero, and his namesake.

“Darold Garman, he’s my great uncle. He’s one of the names that’s on the wall here at the Memorial Coliseum. He was killed in action in Italy in World War II. He’s a true patriot and hero of this country and I’m proud to be here and represent and I still carry the same name Darold, proudly generations later.” Darold Schuler said.