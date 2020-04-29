Memorial Coliseum to reopen ticket office Friday for refunds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Memorial Coliseum ticket office will reopen to the public Friday to provide refunds for canceled events.

The ticket office will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Coliseum will refund tickets originally purchased at the ticket office for a full refund. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster should have already been refunded. Tickets can also be purchased for upcoming events, including the rescheduled Lynyrd Skynyrd concert on Sept. 18.

Guests visiting the ticket office should enter the lobby through left side glass doors and will exit through doors on the opposite side of the lobby. Signs will direct guests outside the building. Social distancing guidelines will apply, and a hand sanitizer station will be available.