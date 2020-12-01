Memorial Coliseum to Host Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Army Navy Union #57, the Allen County Council of Veterans and the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will host a Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony in the arena on Monday at 7:00 p.m.

The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum said that the public is welcome to attend and honor the men and women who were lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Guests attending the ceremony should enter the Memorial Coliseum employee parking lot at entrance #4, off of Parnell Avenue, located across the street from Casa Ristorante and Afdent. Guests should enter the building through Memorial Hall at Veterans Plaza.

This event is being moved from its normal location of Memorial Hall into the Arena, to accommodate social distancing, the press release said. All attendees should wear masks or facial coverings. Hand sanitizer stations will be available.

For more information about the Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony, contact Sue Balsamo at

260-705-9901 or pbsb6920@yahoo.com.