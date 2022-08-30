FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is looking for part-time employees at an annual job fair.

The “TEAM Member Job Fair” aims to recruit part-time workers for the upcoming season of events at the Coliseum, like concerts, local sports, and more. Schedules for the available positions include working nights and weekends, depending on what events are going on.

The job fair is Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Conference Center. Those interested can apply in advance online.

Here are the departments with open positions: