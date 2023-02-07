FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will host a media conference on Thursday announcing a major corporate partnership.

The conference will commence at 11 a.m. in the lower rotunda of the arena and the lobby of the Expo Center.

Melanie Carney, Executive Vice President & General Manager in Allen County, will announce a new major corporate partnership activation. Along with Carney, the representatives from the partnered organization will speak at the media conference as well.

All local media outlets are invited to attend the conference.